The driving license of AC Milan champion is already in his pocket, since yesterday Sandro Tonali also has a driving license. “Inter examiner but I was perfect: I had slept from six to noon yesterday morning, on Sunday I avoided drinking too much …”. Lucid also in the Scudetto party, as he had been under the goal in Verona and against Lazio (“the heaviest goal of the season”). Twenty-two years old for just a couple of weeks he has been talking, and above all playing, as a veteran.