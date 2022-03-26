In the national team that could change coaches, and which in any case will be modernized, Sandro and Davide are destined to a more important role than the job they had up to here.

Cancel, restart, change. We are again out of the World Cup. Italy will not go to Qatar. The defeat against Macedonia is a strong, decisive slap in the face, taken while awake. A new cycle must be opened, and this is why at Milan there are questions about the future. Two names above all, Calabria and Tonali, because Florenzi and Jorginho – two of the old guard – could leave room for them. Especially “Ale”, 31 years old, a very loyal Mancini (21 appearances under his management, one of the best against North Macedonia). In 2017, on the occasion of the last corner against Sweden, he kissed the ball before kicking it. Yesterday he was in tears.

Future – We start from Tonali, yesterday on the pitch in the last quarter of an hour in place of Barella. Twenty-two years in May, emblem of the new course, seven appearances in the national team, he is disputing his best season. After such a year – more shadows than lights -, he took the Rossoneri midfield to never leave him: 36 appearances, three assists and two goals, including one from a free kick against Cagliari. A little gem. Mancini has always praised him (“he is a modern midfielder”), but regardless of who will be the coach he is destined to become a column. One of the symbols to start over. In Serie A, after Turin’s Singo, it is the 2000s with the most minutes played (1971 ‘). If we count the others under 21, only Hickey of Bologna, 2002, with 2145 ‘. On the list of names of the future, his is definitely in pole position. See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

Chance – Curious case, theirs, because Calabria and Florenzi have a strange destiny. In Milan Davide “wins”, starter on the right with Sandrino reserves. Jolly. For Mancio, however, the latter has always been a holder. He was also seen in Palermo. Pioli focuses on both instead, so much so that every now and then he made the former Roma play as left-back, when Theo was disqualified. In the national team, things change. Calabria played 5 games, all under Mancini management. In January he had also spoken well of it: “Davide has talent, personality and determination”. Called up for the matches against Estonia and Bosnia, about ten minutes to show everyone the great growth of the last three years. From the post lockdown, in fact, Davide has transformed. Thanks to him, to Milan and to Pioli. This year, injury aside, he has played 25 games, scored 2 goals and produced 3 assists. In the last three outings he has also been the captain. Mancini, however, after Di Lorenzo’s stop, preferred De Sciglio (last match in the national team: 2019, against Bosnia). Calabria is 25 years old and can aim for Euro 2024. The challenge has begun. See also WEC | Fagg completes the lineup of D'station's Aston Martin

March 26, 2022 (change March 26, 2022 | 12:38)

