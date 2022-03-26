The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) foresees an expenditure of up to R$ 59 million in armed security for the next two and a half years – a period that includes the October elections. The amount covers expenses with private protection in the homes of ministers, armed guards on Court premises and metal bars. The amount will be used to renew the contract of an outsourced company that expired earlier this year.

In 2017, the Court signed a contract worth R$16 million with the company that carried out the armed surveillance of the court until the beginning of this year. Since then, the court’s annual cost of private security has remained, which is equivalent to a monthly expense of BRL 1.3 million. If the renewal scheduled for the next two and a half years fully utilizes the resources provided by the court, the monthly expense will rise to around R$2 million per month.

At a time of economic crisis, the reinforcement of personal security will only be allocated to a select group of judges. With the exception of the ministers who assume the seats destined for lawyers – such as Carlos Horbach, Sérgio Banhos and some substitutes –, the other members of the collegiate are already served by the judicial police of the respective courts. The protection applies to judges of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). Therefore, the ongoing bidding grants an additional degree of protection to members of higher courts.

In this year’s contract notice, the TSE’s bidding sector argues that it is necessary to invest in armed surveillance, including the magistrates’ house, to “protect democracy and the conduct of Electoral Justice processes”. The Court affirms that it is necessary to protect “the patrimony and physical integrity of the ministers”, as well as the “numerous cases that are in their homes for judgment”, since “such authorities constitute the highest level of representation of the Electoral Justice”. In the partial bidding process, without technical criteria being approved, the favorite company to win the dispute bid R$ 47 million to offer the services.

The increase in security spending comes amid attacks on the election process by President Jair Bolsonaro and his militancy. Sworn in as president of the court with the slogan “peace and security in the elections”, Minister Edson Fachin and the institution demonstrate that they have been preparing, since the beginning of this year, for a scenario of confrontation.

‘PATTERN’

To the Estadão, the TSE advisor ruled out the hypothesis that the hiring is aimed at possible episodes of violence during the elections. According to the court, the guardrails are “standard equipment used in various events”, from traffic organization to the isolation of areas and “organic security”. The court also reported that it had not identified risks of depredation or vandalism of the headquarters that would justify the acquisition. “All this aims to guarantee the autonomy and independence of the Judiciary and its members, and the TSE, of the Superior Courts, was the one that had the most limited security structure, which has been demanding expenses to provide its Judicial Police with conditions of fulfillment of its organic and personal security attributions”, said the TSE.

‘SCRATCHS’

Professor of Law at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV-Rio), Wallace Corbo sees the relationship between investment in security on the part of the TSE and the growing wave of threats to the holding of elections. For him, spending on surveillance at the ministers’ houses is also linked to the vulnerability of these places compared to the courts, the risks of attacks on their families and the possibility of violating confidential processes.

Corbo stated that a violent attack in these areas would have effects on the exercise of the ministers’ functions in a decisive period for the Electoral Justice. “The magistrates cannot be subject to decisions in fear of these risks,” he said. He noted that the ministers, as well as the court, already have a security structure. “However, when we reach an extraordinary situation like today, with unprecedented risks to democracy and elections, it makes some sense, apparently, for the TSE to adopt additional measures, with additional costs that are also unprecedented.”

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

