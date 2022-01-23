In chapter 341 of My Hero Academia, finally we continue with the history of the League of Villains and we saw what had happened to Tomura Shigaraki after his confrontation with stars and stripes, the American heroine. To the surprise of spinner and company, the villain is alive and recovering.

If you are fans of the franchise Kohei Horikoshi, surely remember the great fight of chapter 333 between Tomura Shigaraki Y stars and stripes, in which this villain almost lost his life.

On that occasion, the New Order of the heroine fought and rejected all the gifts she had absorbed Shigaraki. We even see how the spirit of the All For One he recognizes her as an adversary and fears for her incredible power.

But, it wasn’t enough to beat him.

In My Hero Academia 341, we see how spinner hear his voice deep in the hiding place of the League of Villains and run to see what its current status is.

However, this villain is not found with the body of Tomura Shigaraki as he remembered, but with a completely unrecognizable man, his body has lost all recognizable and amorphous form that bears little resemblance to the villain.

Fortunately, All For One announces in My Hero Academia 341 that his recovery is going well (in fact, we briefly see a Shigaraki come to more). But from the looks of it, it looks like stars and stripes managed to hurt her like no other female hero or hero before.

What will happen now with the League of Villains?

My Hero Academia 341: Tomura Shigaraki will return to the battlefield

In My Hero Academia 341, spinner receives the news that tomura shigaraki he has not lost consciousness. In fact, All For One He mentions to her that he is only recovering from the rejection of his gifts, while in his hands he holds one of the hands completely pockmarked.

This change in the manga opens the question: ‘What will happen now with Tomura Shigaraki?’. We still don’t know the real damage that stars and stripes had in his body or what are the gifts that defeated his New Order and which ones don’t.

What’s more, My Hero Academia 341 begins the offensive of the villains against the heroes in which Himiko, Spinner And till Dhabi they will have their moment in the spotlight, it seems that this saga is still far from over.

