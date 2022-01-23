Goggia at work for the Free Descent of the Beijing Olympics

Sofia Goggia is already at work: the champion of Italian and world skiing has started the rehabilitation – between cryotherapy And pool – to deflate the left knee as soon as possible after the terrible crash on Sunday in the super-G in Cortina, in view of the Beijing Olympics (designated as the blue flag bearer at the opening ceremony). Sofia Goggia spent the night in the house in Bergamo with her family and now she begins her challenge to be able to participate in the Winter games where he has a big dream: to confirm the gold medal won in 2018 in Korea a PyeongChang in Free Descent (scheduled for February 15th, while on 11th there will be SuperG). For assistance and physiotherapy and physical rehabilitation interventions, as unfortunately has already happened in the past, Sofia Goggia refers to three different specialized centers in Mantua, Verona and Bergamo.

Goggia skips the stages of the Plan de Corones and Garmish Ski World Cup

Sofia Goggia in the meantime he will surely have to skip the next appointments of Ski world cup: nothing Giant slalom at Plan de Corones (Italy will focus on Marta Bassino And Federica Brignone to challenge the queens Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhová, Sara Hector And Tessa Worley) and above all the weekend stage of Garmish with downhill (Saturday 29 January) and super-G (Sunday 30 January) where she could have scored important points for the general and specialty classification (she is third in SuperG behind Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni – the latter splendid winner on Sunday with her partner and leader of the standings who conquered an excellent fourth place – and first in Free Descent with 136 points ahead of Ramona Siebenhofer).

Goggia, Vonn and Malagò encourage Sofia

Meanwhile Lindsey Vonn sends a message of encouragement and affection to her friend Sofia Goggia. “The risk we take on skis cannot be underestimated. Sofia is tough, she will come back stronger than before”, wrote the American champion in a ‘story’ on Instagram. Also by the president of the Cones, Giovanni Malagò, words of hope arrive on the return of the blue champion: “I am sure that Sofia Goggia will do her utmost to try, to amaze us again. She has been designated standard-bearer not only for the successes obtained but for that extraordinary ability to represent the identity that makes Italian sport excel in the world “, the words said in an interview with Il Messaggero. “I was watching the race, it was a surreal moment. Many thoughts crowded into my mind, the few days that separate us from Beijing, the previous injuries, the open account with destiny. Life, sport, are like that. Sofia knows it well, she always goes to the maximum and knows the pitfalls that are hidden, on and off the track. She perfectly embodies the spirit and values ​​of our movement, she does not give up easily “.

Goggia, Flavio Roda: confident in his recovery

Flavio Roda believes in the recovery of Goggia in view of the Beijing Olympics: “Sofia he started physiotherapy, we are confident in his recovery and that he can recover, but we have to wait. I just follow the medical indications, and we will understand how it will go in the coming days “, explained the president of Federsci to Adnkronos, speaking of the 29 year old’s Olympic prospects. skier from Bergamo after Sunday’s fall onOlympia delle Tofane who had seen her triumph on Saturday in the Free Descent. “The important thing is that the girl can recover. Is Sofia a girl who gives us strong emotions? She always tries to give her all, which is what every athlete must do. But she also has a bit of bad luck, let’s face it”.

