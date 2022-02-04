The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times in some coastal and northern areas, and humid at night and Sunday morning in some eastern interior areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, gradually changing to moderate to brisk speed and strong at times on the sea in the evening that will raise dust and dust leading to Decreased horizontal vision.

Wind movement: Northwesterly / 15 – 25 up to 55 km / h.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf: light to medium and turbulent to very turbulent in the evening.. The first tide occurs at 15:53, the second tide is at 05:03, the first tide is at 09:41, and the second tide is at 22:22.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to medium, turbulent at night. The first tide occurs at 12:45, the second tide is at 00:57, the first tide is at 18:31, and the second tide is at 07:38.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

