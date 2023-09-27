Among the various announcements made at Netflix’s DROP 01, the video streaming company also confirmed the arrival of Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croftpublishing a teaser trailer. The release period is set for 2024.

The trailer it doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but highlights the visual style and action sequences of the animated adaptation. In the short clip, we dive into a mysterious cave, glimpse a mythical winged creature, follow Lara as she dives into a cavernous pit, and witness her skill at shooting an arrow from her bow.