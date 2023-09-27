Among the various announcements made at Netflix’s DROP 01, the video streaming company also confirmed the arrival of Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croftpublishing a teaser trailer. The release period is set for 2024.
The trailer it doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but highlights the visual style and action sequences of the animated adaptation. In the short clip, we dive into a mysterious cave, glimpse a mythical winged creature, follow Lara as she dives into a cavernous pit, and witness her skill at shooting an arrow from her bow.
Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, a long wait
For a long time before this trailer, updates on the series had been relatively sparse. In 2021, it was announced that the animated series added two new cast members, including actor Earl Baylon, who voiced Jonah in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Baylon will voice the same character in the anime. Additionally, Allen Maldonado (Heels, The Last OG) has been cast as the voice of Zip, a character who has previously appeared in Tomb Raider Chronicles, Legend and Underworld. As previously announced, Hayley Atwell (Peggy from the Captain America films) will voice Lara Croft.
Netflix also announced the Devil May Cry animated series and showed a new trailer for Captain Laserhawk A Blood Dragon Remix.
