Something that usually PlayStation does not put unlike Steam, is a section in which the user can put what they think of any of the games purchased in the store or even physically, so one is not sure what they are going to try at the time of making the purchase. . However, it seems that this is going to change and it seems that it is in order to prevent purchases and then returns.

As detected by users, they can rate the games by giving from 1 to 5 stars, this for different titles of PS5 and also PS4, which by the way, it is not really known when the update arrived, only that it happened between today and yesterday. And that is something quite positive, since this way the developers will have feedback from the players.

In order to rate the product, you just have to enter its file in the store. PlayStation and below the name the option will appear so that the user can give it their respective star. Of course, it seems that it is not mentioned that the user had to previously play it to be able to rate it, so there would be cases in which they put negative things just for watching a trailer or something similar.

Even so, it is a positive step for the audience to express themselves more about the games on their own platform and not have to frequently resort to Metacritic. One of the games that will release this option will be neither more nor less than Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the end of the following month.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: This way I will be able to rate certain games to help the player’s average, I feel like they could also put a comments section but maybe it is a more complex process than the stars.