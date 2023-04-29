The ESRB, the US classification agency, recently added the mysterious to its database The Lara Croft Collection For Nintendo Switcha collection that should include two games in the Tomb Raider series.

Unfortunately, the American rating board does not indicate a release date or which games are included in the collection, even if, based on the description offered, it is likely that these are the spin-offs Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

“This is a collection of two action-adventure games where players help Lara Croft and her companions search for artifacts to stop ancient gods from destroying the world,” reads the description offered by the ESRB.

“From a 3/4 top-down perspective, players traverse jungle ruins and ancient temples, solve puzzles, and battle hordes of enemy creatures (e.g., dinosaurs, giant beetles, stone demons). Players use spears, guns, machine guns and rifles to defeat enemy forces in fast-paced combat.”

The collection received a Teen rating from the rating board, which indicates the presence of violence and a moderate amount of blood and bad language.

Most likely the ESRB mistakenly entered The Lara Croft Collection into its database ahead of time, thus anticipating a official announcement by Crystal Dynamics, which could therefore arrive during the next week. we’ll see