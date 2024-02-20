Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is, as you might guess from the title, a compilation of the original trilogy of the legendary video game from the 90s. Contrary to expectations of a complete graphical overhaul à la Resident Evil, Aspyr chose to preserve the games' original aesthetics and gameplay, aiming for nostalgic fidelity rather than radical modernization. This approach reflects the intention to revive the games as they were conceived, keeping every jump, secret, enemy and puzzle intact. The improvements made focus mainly on the cosmetic aspect, with the introduction of real-time lighting, more realistic shadows, updated textures and fully 3D models that replace the old two-dimensional sprites. Lara Croft also receives a slight restyling, while remaining faithful to the original. Despite these changes, the games maintain a retro feel, appearing sharper and more colorful than in the past, but without reaching the standards of beauty of modern titles.

In addition to the graphical updates, some new features have been introduced, such as modernized controls and a photo mode, enriching the experience without distorting the essence of the games. However, the decision to keep the original difficulty and the peculiar game mechanics unchanged may not be to everyone's liking. Camera management and manual saving systemfor example, represent two aspects that could frustrate players accustomed to modern video games. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered it is undoubtedly a niche product, intended for those who already have a love for the original titles or for those who are willing to face their peculiar challenges with patience and open-mindedness. For newcomers, the trilogy could be difficult and frustrating.

Ultimately, this remaster offers a multifaceted experience: a nostalgic dive for longtime fans, who will find the joy of reliving classic adventures with a new look, and a potential obstacle course for new players, who may find it difficult to appreciate games without a filter of nostalgia. For those looking for a challenge that reflects the authentic flavor of 90s video games, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered represents a courageous and respectful choice of the past, even if not without moments of frustration. And considering that there is already talk of a second volume with subsequent episodes, or at least of an upcoming release of the remastered Tomb Raider 4 (The Last Revelation), we can say that the season of nostalgia for a cornerstone of the history of video games has already begun .

Format: PS5 (tested version), PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC publisher: Aspyr Developer: Aspyr Vote: 7/10