Newey and the regretful Ferrari driver

The news of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025 has sparked other market hypotheses, this time relating to the technicians who could realistically reach Maranello to work alongside the Englishman and Leclerc. One of the most rumored names, however, is not linked to Mercedes, but to Red Bull. For some time in the sights of the Red Army, Adrian Newey it doesn't seem extremely distant from the hypothesis of actually being able to pass under the insignia of the Prancing Horse, but not too close either.

The Technical Director of Red Bull, a designer considered among the most brilliant in the history of F1 (as demonstrated by his excellent contribution to the victory of 13 drivers' titles and another 12 constructors' titles), was the first to admit that there had been actual contacts with Ferrari, then rejected. The Briton, however, also confessed to having had the regret that he had never worked for the Red Team, as well as with two other drivers such as Fernando Alonso and, above all, Lewis Hamilton. In this regard, the English aerodynamicist's wife, Amanda, also fueled market hypotheses by 'Liking' the tweet of a user who invited the 65-year-old himself to tick off his Ferrari regrets.

Verstappen's estimate

If this were ever to occur, it would inevitably be a huge loss for Red Bull and the reigning world champion Max Verstappen: “No one will ever be like Adrian – explained the Dutchman to motorsport-magazin – That's the beauty of it: everyone is different and everyone achieves success differently. Then no, you can't replace Adrian because there is only one Adrian. But it's wonderful to see the arrival of new talent that she has worked with for a long time, and it's wonderful to see how this talent goes her way and how we manage to achieve what we do.”

Red Bull, however, can count on a large number of engineers and designers who have worked alongside Newey: “We also need to recognize the entire group of people behind it – continued Verstappen – because it's not just about Adrian, but about the whole group of engineers around him who are doing an incredible job. I see Adrian more this way: there are new talents emerging, and then there's Adrian. He's like a mentor. Many of them have questions to ask him in order to discuss with him.”