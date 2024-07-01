If you are fond of puzzles and mysteries, today’s offer is just what you need: we are talking about Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogywhich for the occasion Instant Gaming is offering with a sensational 91% offallowing you to save more than a hundred euros compared to the original list price.
In case you are interested in purchasing it is enough click on this address. Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is available nowincredible price of only 18.91 euros (15.50 euros + VAT). Remember that this is obviously the Steam version of the game, which is why you need to have the appropriate client in advance to start the title.
The salient features of the Definitive Survive Trilogy
In this case the Definitive Trilogy understands well three titles insiderespectively tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and finally Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Within the game you will have the opportunity to explore completely different and evocative environments, such as theYamatai Island on the coasts of Japan, until reaching the Siberian Tundra and so much more.
To further enrich the package we find various unpublished contents of the respective definitive editions of the titles, thus guaranteeing you dozens and dozens of additional hours, including complex puzzles and merciless fighting.
