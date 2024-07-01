According to the criteria of
In this sense, he emphasized: “It is essential to establish a realistic budget from the beginningwhich includes all the special elements such as decorations and typical foods.” Martinez explained that in Latin weddings menus vary greatly depending on the origin:
“In the Cuban weddings highlight traditional dishes such as roast suckling pig and drinks like the mojito; In Mexican women, the bow in the shape of an eight is common. which is placed around the bride and groom after their vows, symbolizing their eternal union,” among other traditions.
Then he commented that it is easy to understand latin couplessince “connecting emotionally with other Latino immigrant couples like me is something natural. We share similar stories and challenges. When I talk to other people who also left their country of origin, I see my own story reflected in their experiences.”
How to organize a big wedding in the United States
The event planner revealed some secrets to feeling at home celebrating a wedding in the United States. For her, the key is that a wedding faithfully represents the traditions of originto do so it is necessary to “reserve the venue and suppliers in advance is essential, especially when looking for specific services such as live music or local cuisine.”
Finally, he highlighted in dialogue with The nationwhat another issue to take into account It’s the season of the year, because in some states the weather can be unpredictable“Choosing the right date and preparing for any weather eventualities ensures that the celebration goes off without a hitch and that guests enjoy the event in comfort,” said Martinez.
#Florida #Organizes #weddings #Latinos #reveals #takes #married
Leave a Reply