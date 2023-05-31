Winter is cherry color for all the fans of Culiacán and as of today, everything is ready to plan it, since the role of games is ready for the most faithful Nation of Mexican baseball.

In October, after the opening party on Sunday the 15th, they will have two series of the weekend at home. The first is the already traditional Serie Rosa, this time against Sultanes de Monterrey from 20 to 22. Later, in the Serie del Terror, we will host our rival from the opening game, the Algodoneros de Guasave, from 27 to 29.

November at the Tomateros Stadium, they will have their first duel in the Serie + Que Beis against the Mayos de Navojoa, from the 3rd to the 5th. From the 10th to the 12th of the same month, they will go crazy with the favorite promotions of our fans. On the field, they will face the Águilas de Mexicali.

The promotions of the Nos Volvimos Locos Series will continue from November 21 to 23 in the first series during the week, against Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón, in the last of the first round. The last visitor in November will be the Naranjeros de Hermosillo from 28 to 30, in the Culichi Series.

December will have four series at home. The first (Honor and Loyalty Series) from 5 to 7 and the second, the Anime Series (from 12 to 14) against the champions Cañeros de Los Mochis.

From December 19 to 23, the team will be present for five consecutive days (six games) at home, prior to Christmas. First Charros will play on the 19th and 20th and from the 21st to the 23rd, the Naranjeros de Hermosillo. On December 20 they will have a double game scheduled.

The last one at home will be from the 28th to the 30th against Sultanes de Monterrey, in the On Fire Series. As visitors, they will play the same number of series (11) and we will visit both Ciudad Obregón and Hermosillo twice.