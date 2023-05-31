The police detained a fraudulent courier who stole more than 1.8 million rubles from elderly residents of Primorsky Krai. This was announced on Wednesday, May 31, in its Telegram channel by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

In recent days, applications to the police from pensioners who became victims of swindlers have been received in Arsenyev and Ussuriysk. In all cases, the scammers worked according to the classical scheme – they called the victims on behalf of law enforcement officers, reported that their relative had an accident, and in order to “solve” the issue, they demanded that all their savings be transferred through a courier.

The police were able to identify the courier and detain him. It turned out to be a previously convicted 27-year-old Primorye.

“Four criminal cases have been initiated under the article “Fraud”. The defendant was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing,” he said. message departments.

On May 17, in Almetievsk (Republic of Tatarstan), a criminal case was opened against a 16-year-old teenager who is suspected of participating in fraudulent schemes. He took over 300 thousand rubles from three pensioners.