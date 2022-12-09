Culiacán.- The Tomateros de Culiacán went back to the Mayos de Navojoa to defeat them 8-6 and take the game of honor in the series that corresponds to the 2022-2023 season of the LAMP. Thus, the culichis break a string of four defeats.

The comeback occurred in the seventh inning by scoring three little lines. Alí Solís launched the voice of attack with a solo home run to tie the score; Sebastián Elizalde towed in the takeoff with a busy ball, while Efren Navarro singled to push Elizalde.

The first episode was productive for Culiacán by scoring two runs, pushing the one from the pool by Sebastián Elizalde with a triple and Stonne Garrett would follow him with a double to bring the second score to the plate. In the third inning, Samar Leyva hit an extra-base hit to send Miguel Guzmán to the promised land and put the Tribe in the game, who tied it, turned it around in the fourth roll by putting together a four-run rally.

The Mayos increased the lead in the fifth episode with double producer of Olmo Rosario. In closing, Ramiro Peña hit home run with Francisco Lugo on board to put to the cherries a hairline from the tie. The last damage of those at home it occurred in the eighth inning with the unstoppable producer of José Guadalupe Chávez.

We recommend you read:

Mayos scored his sixth run in the sixth inning. Carlos Machorro retired 2.0 innings and scored the victory as a reliever. The defeat was for Edwin Valle by tolerating the damage with which Culiacán would take off. Alberto Baldonado earned his sixth save of the season. Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m., the Tomateros will start the series at the home of the Cañeros in Los Mochis.