Spider-Man: No Way Home spelled the end for the arachnid trilogy that began in home coming, but that does not necessarily mean that Tom Holland I’m going to say goodbye to the character. The young actor recently participated in an interview with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and it was here where he returned to touch on the subject of his possible departure from MCU.

Yes OK No Way Home could be considered as an origin story for spider-man, Holland he also sees it as an ideal opportunity to say goodbye to the role, and allow the next generation of heroes to come to the fore. MCU. In his own words:

“The movie was the most special thing I could have experienced, sharing the screen with my colleagues, playing Spider-Man can be an alienating experience because only three of us have done it. Sharing it with the two of them has been an incredible experience of which I have phenomenal memories. I don’t know, there’s a part of me that says it’s the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky guy take on the superhero suit.” I know I love this character and I know I’m not ready to say goodbye. But if it’s time to say goodbye, I’ll do it with a lot of pride, knowing that I’ve achieved everything I wanted to achieve with Peter Parker/Spider-Man. And to be able to share it with them [Maguire y Garfield] It will forever be one of the best experiences I’ve had in my career. So if it’s time, it’s time. If it’s not the time, it’s not. But right now I don’t know.”

So the future of Holland at MCU remains uncertain, although I highly doubt that Marvel and Sony intend to restart spider-man again. After all, the character is already quite involved in this cinematic universe.

editor’s note: One of the reasons why Holland stayed with the role is because Marvel wanted a young actor to play Spider-Man in the MCU. Obviously, they want this version of the arachnid to project more immaturity, so it would not make much sense for Holland to withdraw from the role after just three films.

Via: Youtube