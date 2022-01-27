The auction house Sotheby’s announced the sale of a painting by Sandro Botticelli in the midst of a strong battle between two bidders in New York. The painting had been attributed to the artist’s assistants before concluding that it was really by the Italian painter.

It is about “Christ, man of sorrows”. It is one of the paintings by the Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli, which was sold to the highest bidder for $45 million at the prestigious Sotheby’s auction house in New York. The net price of the work was valued at 39.3 million, to which were added the tax rates that raised it to the final value.

The last time this work was sold privately was in 1963, for just $23,000.

One of the most relevant features of the painting is a sketch, hidden under the painting, which contains a virgin with a child. It is estimated that the pictorial work was completed around the year 1500 and is considered a late painting, as it was made when the painter was over fifty years old.

Sandro Botticelli was born in the year 1445 in Florence, Italy. He is considered one of the exponents of the Italian “Quattrocento”.

According to the director of Grand Masters at Sotheby’s, Christopher Apostle, “it is an exciting insight into the artist, how he worked and how he created”.

The “Christ, Man of Sorrows” is a painting that shows the face of a man facing his own mortality, according to experts. It represents Christ, surrounded by bonds and angels, with a crown of thorns on his head. Originally, it was thought to be the work of Botticelli’s assistants and apprentices.

The painting departs from the innocence that characterized earlier works such as the “Birth of Venus”. About five paintings by the Renaissance painter are believed to be in private hands, making Botticelli one of the most sought-after artists by collectors.

This is the first edition of sales in the day known as “Masters Week”, in which an Egyptian piece of limestone was also auctioned, sold for 9.9 million dollars after a 12-minute battle for the highest price. .

The painting “Diogenes with his lamp in search of an honest man”, by the Flemish artist Pieter van Mol, was also put to the consideration of those present. The work was sold for 5.8 million dollars.

With EFE and Reuters