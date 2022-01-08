The popular actor will play Nathan Drake in the film adaptation of the Naughty Dog franchise.

Tom holland It’s one of the most popular actors Today thanks to his role as Peter Parker in the new Spider-Man films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The recent Spider-Man: No Road Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has already had its passage through Insomniac Games video game in exclusive costumes based on the film, as Holland fans prepare for the premiere of the Uncharted adaptation to the big screen.

Sony outfitted its rest space with a PS4 and Uncharted gamesThe actor has made his appearance during the Sony press conference at CES 2022, sharing the story of his first contact with the Naughty Dog franchise. As collected Kotaku, the actor confessed that I did not know the games of the saga until filming began on Spider-Man: Homecoming.

CES 2022 Press Conference – Sony

Holland was unaware of the franchise until the filming of Spider-Man: HomecomingHolland explained that among the advantages of working for Sony was the relationship with PlayStation, so all the resting spaces of the actors were equipped with the best televisions and the latest PlayStation. Among the games the actor received was Uncharted. Holland shared that the rest time in the filming was dedicated to playing to Naughty Dog adventures with his best friend.

“As soon as we started we couldn’t stop. I remember they tried to get me out of my trailer and I said: No, no, no, we are about to complete this mission, “Holland joked. The actor’s love for the saga would have facilitated his access to the role of the young nathan drake. Sony’s CES 2022 conference also featured the full sequence of the famous cargo plane scene, which we had seen some snippets of in previous trailers.

