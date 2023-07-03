A new study published in the Lancet magazine reveals that lhe number of diabetes cases worldwide could double by 2050reaching an alarming figure of 1.3 billion people affected.

Diabetes already affects one in ten adults globally today, and surprisingly, one in five adults with diabetes is unaware they have the diseaseaccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most of the new cases will be type 2, related to obesity and lack of physical activity, although there is also type 1, which cannot be prevented due to autoimmune causes.

The rise of the diabetes it is a global problem that poses significant challenges for public health. The disease has already caused 6.7 million deaths in the year 2021 alone.

If effective measures are not taken, the number of people living with diabetes is estimated to increase from 529 million in 2021 to more than 1.3 billion by 2050, according to scientists.

Factors that contribute to the increase in diabetes:

There are many factors that contribute to the increase in diabetes, according to the researchers. Obesity stands out as the main risk factor in all countries, and lack of physical activity also plays a significant role.

In addition, changes in food systems, such as the availability of high-calorie, shelf-stable items, lack of financial means, and limited access to healthy food options, may also be contributing to the problem.

The aging of the population, sedentary lifestyles and genetic bases are other factors that are mentioned as possible causes of the increase in the diabetes. In addition, a correlation has been observed between lack of quality sleep, increased stress and higher blood sugar levels, which could drive the increase in diabetes cases.

Even the COVID-19 virus could play a role in increasing the numbers due to its impact on ACE2 receptors. One study found that 14.4% of people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 also developed diabetes.

Challenges and complications associated with diabetes:

He increase in diabetes poses unique challenges for patients. While some people can manage the disease through dietary changes, exercise, and medication use, for others it can be a bumpy road.

Diabetes can cause a number of serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and other disorders depending on inherited genetic variants. In addition, the disease can also lead to blindness, amputations, dialysis, and even death.

Prevention and treatment of diabetes:

Although the increase in cases of diabetes is worrisome, there are steps that can be taken to prevent the disease and improve outcomes for those who already have it.

Reducing body weight and visceral fat is considered one of the most effective ways to reduce type 2 diabetes risk. Weight loss, a proper diet and regular exercise are fundamental pillars in the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Physical activities such as walking, bicycling, rowing, gardening, housework, and high-intensity exercise are recommended. Also, resistance exercises like weight lifting and calisthenics can help improve glucose control.

When it comes to diet, it’s important to avoid sugary drinks, simple carbohydrates without fiber, and processed foods that contain high fructose corn syrup. Healthy foods such as vegetables, low-glycemic fruits, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats should be incorporated.

Quality sleep also plays an important role in controlling blood sugar levels. Getting enough sleep and having healthy sleep habits is crucial to maintaining good metabolic health.

In addition, the possibility of using a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is mentioned to help control sugar levels and understand the body’s responses to different factors.