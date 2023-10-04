The actor Tom Hanks and CBS talk show co-host Gayle King on Monday warned their followers about several advertisements in which artificial intelligence (AI)-generated impostors impersonate their identities.

“Beware,” Tom Hanks noted in an Instagram post that clearly showed an unauthorized digital copy of him.

“There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” he said.

The message had received more than 111,700 likes since the Oscar-winning performer shared it with his 9.5 million followers on Instagram on Sunday.

King, co-host of the famed morning show “CBS Mornings,” also posted what she called a fake audiovisual piece of her, in which she supposedly urges viewers to click on a link to learn her weight loss “secret.”

“I have nothing to do with this company,” the driver warned on Instagram. “I have never heard of or used this product! Please don’t be fooled by these AI videos.”

Safeguards against AI used to replicate on-screen talent was one of the issues fought over during the writers’ strike that paralyzed Hollywood until a tentative agreement reached last week.

A parallel strike, that of the actors, has not yet been resolved.

Generative AI programs burst onto the industry late last year, with ChatGPT demonstrating its ability to create essays, poems, and conversations from brief prompts.

AI models have added functionalities such as generating digital images on request, which raises fears that the technology will be used to create “fake” photos and videos that fool people making them believe they are real.

Tech giants Google, Meta and Microsoft are among the companies rushing to capitalize on the skills of generative AI, while trying to avoid dangers such as its potential to be a weapon for disinformation and cybercrime.

