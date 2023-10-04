Lara Love Hardin stared at a home in Aptos, California, and spoke of the afternoon in November 2008 when she was handcuffed and forced out the front door by a sheriff’s deputy, who told her she didn’t deserve to be a mother.

“All the neighbors were standing there,” said Hardin, now 56 years old. That day he capped a long period of drug use that cost him six years of sobriety and custody of his four children, ages 3, 13, 16 and 17. Hardin’s second husband was also arrested; the couple’s young son was taken to the emergency room.

“I no longer thought, ‘I can talk my way out of this, I can create a story,’” she said. “It’s just over.”

Before her downward spiral, Hardin owned a pet cemetery. She is now a literary agent and ghostwriter who has collaborated on several bestsellers, including ones by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama. Represents university professors. She has eaten with Oprah Winfrey.

If such a dramatic twist appeared in a novel, an editor might mark it as unrealistic. Instead, Hardin wrote a memoir, “The Many Lives of Mama Love,” which explains in humorous prose how she built a bridge from his previous life to his current one.

The neighbors who saw his arrest that day were also his first victims. Hardin had stolen a checkbook, credit cards, gift certificates, mail and painkillers from their homes, and hacked into his WiFi while he was gambling and smoking heroin.

Growing up in the Boston suburbs, “I was the girl in the apartment, the poor girl with the single mother,” she said. After a childhood spent reading books as an escape, she was the first person in her family to attend college. She fled to the University of California, Santa Cruz, then to UC Irvine, where she earned a master’s degree in fine arts.

Here’s what they don’t teach you in grad school: If you charge $500 worth of groceries to a stolen card and then realize you forgot the milk, the second transaction counts as a separate crime. Hardin pleaded guilty to 32 felonies and faced up to 27 years in prison. With a plea deal, he spent 10 months in jail, he said.

Hardin survived incarceration by making his voice heard. He began writing—essays, poems, and stories, as well as legal and personal correspondence to cellmates.

“I worry that I might get in trouble for pretending to be someone else,” she writes of this second job, which earned her the nickname Mama Love. “It still doesn’t dawn on me that what I’m doing is honing my empathy—the superpower of all great ghostwriters.”

After serving his sentence, he obtained employment as a part-time assistant at Idea Architects, a literary agency founded by Doug Abrams. He never checked his references.

Abrams eventually learned of his background, but kept Hardin on the payroll for 12 years, a decision he considers one of the best of his life. She became a co-executive of the company.

After writing 12 books for other people — 11 of them men — Hardin still wasn’t sure if she was ready to tell her own story. “Shame is so sticky,” she said.

However, in 2022, he rented a house in Thailand, where he wrote a draft of the memoir.

In “The Many Lives of Mama Love,” she explores her troubled childhood; her two failed marriages; the escalation of his addiction from opioids to heroin; and her resolve to rebuild a home for her four children, who lived with her first husband until she recovered.

Now, Hardin is married to her “third time’s the charm” husband. She doesn’t use drugs. And last year, she launched her own agency, True Literary.

“I chose that name because I like true stories that you wouldn’t believe even if they were fiction,” he commented.

ELISABETH EGAN. THE NEW YORK TIMES