Msome things we just don’t understand. A docu-soap about the designer Harald Glööckler, called “Mr. Glööckler sucht das Glück” (Mr. Glööckler sucht das Glück) is about to start on RTL 2 – and we can’t understand why the much more catchy title “Mr. Glööckler sucht das Glööck” wasn’t chosen .

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

What we also never understand are the texts that Norbert Köörzdöörfer, pardon, Körzdörfer, writes in the “Bild” newspaper. About his “Hollywood friend”: “When Tom Cruise (60) hugs you, you touch an emotional lightbulb” – which is amazing: All of our bulbs remain completely unmoved, even when we screw them into the socket. Hopefully Körzdörfer didn’t get burned. “I once flew with him for a barbecue – in two private jets,” he boasts and leaves us wondering: How can two men fly together in two jets? If everyone flew in their own, at least the “image” man next to the lightbulb didn’t have to sweat so much.

Its scent: Freshly showered

Speaking of which: Körzdörfer also lets us know how Cruise smells. “Its scent: Freshly showered – no aftershave or perfume.” Or maybe an aftershave called “Freshly showered”? In any case, we doubt whether we should take this as a model and also do without aftershave and perfume. With this muggy weather, you might already be smelling the “Last shower on Wednesday of last week” early in the morning.



Here you can only see, not smell: Tom Cruise

:



Image: AFP



We would sooner follow Katja M. from Stuttgart, who advises in the “Leserinnen-Tipps” in the “Echo der Frau”: “If the bag of chips is not eaten empty, it gets out in the cold. Otherwise, the delicious snacks will be too limp. Just put it in the fridge for several hours without a cover.” If we, dear Ms. M., could ask another tip from our readers: How do you make sure that your chip bag is not eaten empty?







Meanwhile, Hape Kerkeling revealed to “Frau im Spiegel” what we should learn from cats: “To take the space you need. A cat always has a good opinion of itself.” Hm, we could just as well learn both from Donald Trump, and actually we don’t want that at all.

In her horse podcast, on the other hand, Scarlett Gartmann-Reus, influencer and wife of Marco Reus, said according to “Bunte” that “everything always has to go very quickly” with her: “If her husband and she argued, it would be because he often couldn’t keep up with their pace.” We believe that immediately, unfortunately he can’t really keep up with the pace on the pitch anymore.

Jump into freezing Dubai

A former figure skater is moving to Dubai with her family, as we read in The Woman’s Echo. “They pondered their emigration for a long time: ‘It’s like standing on a cliff and deciding whether or not you should jump into the ice-cold water’, says Tanja Szewczenko.” Ice-cold water, well: in Dubai it has this Weekend 39 degrees.







Helene Fischer has injured herself again with her high-performance acrobatics. After breaking a rib a few weeks ago, she lacerated her nose when she hit the wooden bar of the trapeze – eerily, as the press notes, at the precise moment she was singing the song “Wunden”. Should this have been a bad omen, then we are very glad that Fischer didn’t sing her hit “Heut my last day” instead.

For Fischer’s colleague Stefanie Hertel, who forms the band More Than Words with her husband and daughter, a winegrower produced a “musical wine”, reports “Frau im Spiegel”: “For the ‘More Than Words’ edition, the grapes were grown during ripening listened to the band’s songs for months.” Isn’t this a massive violation of plant rights? If we hadn’t had the grapes, we would have gotten really angry.

Hollywood actress Megan Fox tells “Gala” about her trip to Costa Rica: “I tried ayahuasca there (a hallucinogenic herbal brew, editor’s note) to find myself and learn to love myself more and to cope with my relationships with other people.” Because: “We are born with a hole that we have to fill.” If necessary, with plant brew. She is interested in “spiritual journeys”, Fox continues: “That’s why I really want to go to Peru, there are fantastic shamans there!” Does that also apply to Düsseldorf, where she gave the interview to “Gala”? Fox may have had false hopes when she heard this town was in Good Old Schamany.

The Green boss Ricarda Lang, who says “Gala” in relation to Christian Lindner’s celebration, is still looking for a suitable location for her wedding next year: “But it won’t be a public spectacle, and we won’t get married on Sylt either.” We guess times, she is looking for a place where Friedrich Merz cannot land with his private jet under any circumstances.