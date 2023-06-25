Home page politics

Bona Hyun

Ukraine War: Prigozhin could be eliminated by Kremlin. © dpa

Although Prigozhin initially escaped unpunished and the Kremlin confirmed this, experts are certain: the fate of the Wagner boss is sealed.

Moscow – After the Wagner mercenary uprising in Moscow, it remains unclear how the Kremlin will deal with Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Although President Vladimir Putin initially threatened him with severe consequences, he then let the Wagner boss go and discontinued the proceedings against him. However, Prigozhin must continue to fear for his life.

Putin lets Prigozhin go – experts expect death in Belarus

“Putin does not forgive traitors. Even if Putin says, ‘Prigozhin, you’re going to Belarus,’ he’s still a traitor and I don’t think Putin will ever forgive him for that,” said Jill Dougherty, former head of the Moscow office of CNN and longtime expert on Russian affairs. It is possible that Prigozhin “will be killed in Belarus,” she added.

Already on Saturday, Putin is said to have ordered the security services to “liquidate” Prigozhin in order to avoid fighting in Russian cities. This was reported by the independent Russian news portal iStories on Saturday, citing a source close to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The “main task” is to “eliminate Prigozhin,” the source said.

Putin apparently wants to eliminate Prigozhin – a dilemma for Moscow

However, it is difficult for Moscow to liquidate Prigozhin. Because as long as Prigozhin “has any kind of support, he’s a threat no matter where he is,” Dougherty said. Prigozhin has garnered acclaim among pro-war hard-liners in recent months, and has grown in popularity in Russia. His criticism of the Russian attack on Ukraine is said to be loud Daily News-Correspondent Ina Ruck got through to the Russian soldiers at the front. In recent weeks, Prigozhin has increasingly painted a pessimistic scenario for Russia at war.

Film recordings should also prove that Prigozhin and the Wagner mercenaries were greeted with jubilation on Saturday. Crowds in Rostov were filmed cheering and shaking hands with Wagner fighters. A senior official agreed ABC NewsPrigozhin was welcomed like a hero in Rostov-on-Don. The Daily Beast concludes that this even influenced the Kremlin’s decision to let the matter rest.

After Wagner withdrawal: Putin drops lawsuit against Prigozhin and fights with chaos

Undoubtedly, Prigozhin’s attempted coup by Putin was a severe blow to Putin. The daily News reported that the attempted coup definitely damaged Putin’s image as an undisputed politician. The coup attempt could also have consequences for the course of the war – to the detriment of the Russian troops.

Even after the Wagner mercenaries withdrew, Moscow continued to struggle with chaos. Apparently the Kremlin didn’t expect the mercenaries’ invasion of Moscow to turn out like this. Putin is said to be loud ABC News be completely shocked at how quickly the Wagner group has moved in Russia. At the moment, Putin is just trying to secure his position. He doesn’t want to be seen negotiating his secretary of defense. According to the official, the US believes concessions regarding the future have been made by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and others. So far, Putin seems to be sticking to Shoigu. (bohy)