The Red Devils will seek to turn around a complicated result of Ida in the Volcano, since they were traced 4-1 by the cats. the uruguayan Leo Fernandez he had applied the ex’s law just after eight minutes, but sebastian cordovathe French André-Pierre Gignac, Juan Vigon and the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez they turned around. It will be a difficult duel for the scarlets.

“It seems that it is difficult, but there are 90 or one hundred minutes left, we have to prepare for Sunday at home and be able to do the shoulder, as I always say there is no impossible. The few chances we had to score a goal we didn’t achieve were a strong bucket when we didn’t make it 2-0, that’s where a lot of things change, then they later have the tie with a ball that we lose in midfield”he declared.

“Tigres is a very good team technically, then we make another mistake, we gave away a penalty when it’s inside the area, it was a bunch of mistakes that we had been making and later, although I tried to rebuild, in the end we left with three goals against”he concluded.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He spoke about what it is to play at the height of Toluca and at a time when the sun is strong, he also assured that they will not go with excess confidence.

“We took a good step but there is a long way to go. This is 180 minutes and we are missing the other half against a team that plays very well. Tigres knows what it is to play at the height of Toluca where we will have to be very intelligent and plan the recovery of the players because we have had a lot of workloads “he stated.

Forecast: Toluca 3-2 Tigres