Next Sunday, May 14, Toluca receives Tigres at the Nemesio Diez Stadium for the quarter-rounds of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League.
The Red Devils will seek to turn around a complicated result of Ida in the Volcano, since they were traced 4-1 by the cats. the uruguayan Leo Fernandez he had applied the ex’s law just after eight minutes, but sebastian cordovathe French André-Pierre Gignac, Juan Vigon and the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez they turned around. It will be a difficult duel for the scarlets.
Date: Sunday, May 14
Location: Toluca, State of Mexico
Stadium: Nemesio Diez
Schedule: 12:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 10:00 a.m. (Southern US time) and 1:00 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
TOLUCA: 2 wins
TIGERS: 3 wins
TIES: 0 ties
TOLUCA: PGEPG
TIGERS: GGPGE
Despite the hard and unimaginable defeat received in the north, the coach Ignacio Ambriz He did not skimp on the fact that his pupils have enough capacity to be able to reverse the series, apart from stressing that they did not know how to take advantage of their opportunities, something that the university students did.
“It seems that it is difficult, but there are 90 or one hundred minutes left, we have to prepare for Sunday at home and be able to do the shoulder, as I always say there is no impossible. The few chances we had to score a goal we didn’t achieve were a strong bucket when we didn’t make it 2-0, that’s where a lot of things change, then they later have the tie with a ball that we lose in midfield”he declared.
“Tigres is a very good team technically, then we make another mistake, we gave away a penalty when it’s inside the area, it was a bunch of mistakes that we had been making and later, although I tried to rebuild, in the end we left with three goals against”he concluded.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Andrés Mosquera, Valber Huerta, Brian García, Brayan Angulo
Midfielders: Claudio Baeza (C), Marcel Ruiz, Leo Fernandez
Forwards: Maximiliano Araújo, Jean Meneses, Carlos González
Substitutes: Sebastián Saucedo, Carlos Orrantia, Fernando Navarro, Jesús Venegas, ‘Gacelo’ López, Juan Gamboa, Jorge Torres Nilo, Jorge Rodríguez, Luis García, Camilo Sanvezzo
During the match, the Brazilian defender Samir Caetano he had to leave due to injury at minute 34, as he felt discomfort in his left thigh. For now, he is waiting for what the studies show to find out if he will be ready for the return. In the same way, neither the Colombian Luis Quinones nor the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran They saw action because they continued to be injured, however, it is expected that the former may be ready to be called up.
On the other hand, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He spoke about what it is to play at the height of Toluca and at a time when the sun is strong, he also assured that they will not go with excess confidence.
“We took a good step but there is a long way to go. This is 180 minutes and we are missing the other half against a team that plays very well. Tigres knows what it is to play at the height of Toluca where we will have to be very intelligent and plan the recovery of the players because we have had a lot of workloads “he stated.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Guido Pizarro (C), Juan Vigon, Sebastian Cordova
Forwards: Raymundo Fulgencio, Diego Laínez, André-Pierre Gignac.
Substitutes: Nico Ibáñez, Jesús Garza, Eduardo Tercero, Rafael Carioca, ‘Diente’ López, Fernando Ordóñez, Vladimir Loroña, Sebastián Fierro, Arturo Delgado
The outlook looks bleak for Tolucabecause he must go out and kill himself on the field, which will surely open spaces that the fast players of tigersIn addition, the statistics prove the reason for the royals, who have always thrown the scarlets out of the league.
Forecast: Toluca 3-2 Tigres
