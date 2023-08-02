The direct elimination matches in the Leagues Cup have been defined, and one of the most attractive matches of this phase is between the Red Devils of Toluca and the Sporting Kansas City.
The Mexican team led by coach Ignacio Ambriz continues with a perfect pace in the tournament, where they achieved two victories in a row, beating Nashville 4-3 in their debut, while they thrashed Colorado Rapids 4-1. In this way, the scarlets took over the first place in Group G.
For its part, Sporting Kansas City comes from eliminating Chivas with a score of 1-0, with a solo goal by Johnny Russell. Staying with second place in sector F with 4 units.
Undoubtedly, an even game is expected and where the favorites to advance to the next round are those of the State of Mexico.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: B. Garcia, V. Huerta, J. Piñuelas
Media: J. Meneses, M. Ruíz, J. Venegas, J. Domínguez, M. Araújo
Forwards: R. Morales and Pedro Raúl.
Nacho Ambriz defends Mexican soccer
Last Tuesday, the Red Devils categorically beat the Colorado Rapids by a score of 4-1, in this regard, the coach of the scarlet club, Ignacio Ambrizdefended Mexican soccer with this performance.
“We are defending Mexican soccer, I think also the institution, it was good for the club to have this type of international contact and now that as a favorite you have to show it on the pitch. Rest well today, recover tomorrow, then travel and prepare for that, I think, very good game that will be against Kansas “he commented at a press conference.
Goalie: J.Pulskamp
Defenses: J. Davis, D. Rosero, Andreu Fentas, T. Leibold
Media: F. Gutierrez, R. Walter, G. Kinda
Forwards: K. Shelton, E. Thommy, and J. Russell.
Alan Pulido will remain suspended
The Mexican striker who is a member of Sporting Kansas City, Alan Pulidowill not be for this commitment against Toluca, due to an expulsion in the game against Cincinnati, where he lost his mind and attacked a rival, which generated a two-game suspension.
However, in the game against Chivas, the striker went down to the pitch to congratulate his teammates on their advance to the next round.
Toluca 2-1 Kansas City
