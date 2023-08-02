Baby K cancels concerts after being hit by a fan

Baby K has been forced to cancel all her concerts after being hospitalized following a breast bruise sustained by a fan.

To tell what happened was the singer herself in a series of stories published on hers profile Instagram: “The other night I went to Teramo and the Police, who are there precisely to manage and maintain order, decided to do the opposite of their job: they opened the barriers, in this little space where there was the my van, in ground that is impossible to walk on, and there was such a crowd – I had boys and girls who reached my knees – I kept saying ‘Someone gets hurt here’, but nobody cares, because the most important thing is take a picture. This thing becomes really dangerous for everyone.”

“On this occasion I was loaded by a woman in such a strong way that I suffered a trauma to my breast, so yesterday I couldn’t even speak from the pain, I went to the hospital” where she was diagnosed with a breast contusion.

The singer then added: “I’m black, I have to cancel the next shows, many are abroad and they were doing very well, I waited eight years to do these shows abroad”.

“Mine is not a complaint about taking pictures, I’m just happy to look people in the eyes and see these smiling faces who can’t wait to take their picture with me: I love children, I love people who want me well, it’s something that makes me feel good mentally and it’s good for my heart, but there’s one thing that’s getting out of hand: it’s not possible not to put safety first, it’s not possible to risk situations of madness, of great danger for photos. And it seems that this thing does not interest anyone but me ”.

“This time I got hurt and I cried in pain all day but if it was a child or an elderly person what did you say about me? I imagine the nastiness that could emerge in the face of such news, that an artist creates panic. Safety is not our responsibility, in all these years, to take pictures, I have been groped, yanked, strangled, pushed, insulted and yet I take pictures anyway, but safety must come first and it is not a my responsibility,” concluded Baby K.

Subsequently, the cancellation of all his upcoming engagements was made official on social media: “It is with great regret that we find ourselves forced to announce the cancellation of all Baby K’s upcoming summer dates – reads the press release – in light of his state of health following the recent events in Teramo. The artist is very sorry and she looks forward to being able to get back on stage soon to share her music with all her fans.”