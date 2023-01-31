Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The deadline that the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) requested to announce the new technical director of the Mexican National Team. Three names sound like possible candidates to replace Gerardo “Tata” Martino: Guillermo AlmadaMiguel Herrera and Marcelo Bielsa.

Nevertheless, Jose Guadalupe “Profe” Cruzrecognized for being champion with Atlantean Iron Coltsin 2007, regretted that Ignacio Ambrizcurrent coach of the Red Devils of Toluca FC not an option for him threehe gives the go-ahead to be next to take the reins.

“He also has all the credentials, he has been an assistant to the “Basque” Aguirrehas been in the world As a player and as an assistant. Has gone out Mexican soccer championone cannot pretend that Ignacio Ambriz he does not have the credentials or the capacity to assume a position,” he declared.

“There are mexicans with a lot of capacity, there are foreigners with a lot of capacity and there are also those who do not have it. For me “Nacho” is another option that really has to be considered,” added the “Teacher” Cruz After being invited to the presentation of the Jalisco Cup in it Jalisco stadium.

In an interview with the sports network, Fox Sports, Ignacio Ambriz made it clear that at this time he does not think about the Mexican team having a commitment with Toluca FC. “And it’s not the time. I really believe in God, he always has the moments marked,” he mentioned.

