Toluca, State of Mexico.- Diablos Rojos del Toluca received a visit from Bayer Leverkusen -the first German team to play a friendly against the Escarlatas at the Nemesio Díez Stadium-, after agreeing on the international duel in commemoration of the hundred years of the pharmaceutical company Bayer in Mexican lands.

A remodeled ‘Bombonera’ opened the doors to the team that participates in the Bundesliga and will play the next UEFA Champions League by finishing in third place overall with 64 units after a balance of 19 wins, 7 draws and eight losses during one year.

The 04 team came to Mexico to correspond to this match which was agreed on April 6 of this year. Toluca, directed by Ignacio Ambriz, showed off his maximum Arsenal to Leverkusen, who landed with a team different from the usual one in German soccer.

Despite that, the ‘choriceros’ found themselves with many complications to hurt the rival. The first opportunity happened at 21′ in a header by Haret Ortega but the ball went wide. Minutes later Toluca had the second clearest as it was three against one, Leonardo Fernández had the frame unguarded but did not dare to finish off the goal.

Aspect that almost took its toll minutes later in a Bayer action that Haret Ortega ultimately saved. The first was immediately presented to the Spanish Ian González who lived a dark night after being booed by Toluca’s own fans.

He managed to anticipate the rival to finish off at point-blank range, however the goalkeeper Lennart Grill responded in time to leave the zero at his door, in the second half he had another easier opportunity but when it came time to execute he threw the round off the pitch.

The party night deserved a goal, so Alexis Canelo, who did not have a good Closing 2022 when it came to goalscoring, ran for the ball, eluded and with a severe left-footed shot he hosted the only goal of the night for Toluca to thank his fans that packed the Nemesio Díez after a sad participation in the current semester of Liga MX.