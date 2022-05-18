The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved the MP (Provisional Measure) 1090 of 2021 that establishes the requirements and conditions for the renegotiation of Fies debts (Student Financing Fund).

In the approved text, the rapporteur and deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) proposes a fixed full discount of 99% for students who are part of CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs) and were beneficiaries of the Emergency Aid.

Other students can get discounts from 12% to 77%, depending on the student’s debt and profile. Now, the measure must be analyzed by the Senate.

“To reach that 99% for the poorest, and balance the provisional measure from a fiscal point of view, we had to get it from somewhere. We took the other students and reduced it by 9%, we went from 86 to 77% discount. We reduced, but there was still a considerable discount, so that we can give these people who live in a situation of social vulnerability the condition to pay off their debts“, he said.

The rule converted into law was approved by 405 votes. Only 9 deputies voted against. Now, the measure must be analyzed by the Senate.

Originally Edited December 30, 2021 by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) text also authorizes debt forgiveness in some cases.

Students who joined the program until the 2nd semester of 2017, with overdue and unpaid debts, will benefit from the law passed in the Chamber.

Here is the discount percentage according to the debt overdue period:

up to 12% of the principal amount for debts for more than 90 days, with the possibility of payment in up to 150 installments;

up to 77% for debits more than 360 days ago;

Fixed discount of 99% for debts for more than 360 days of students who are part of CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs) and benefited from Emergency Aid, with the possibility of splitting the outstanding balance in up to 15 installments.

According to the government, in this period there were 3.1 million contracts, of which ⅓ are in default. The total debt is R$ 113 billion, considering students up to date with their bills and those in default. The amount in arrears is BRL 8.99 billion, while the debt of defaulters is BRL 38 billion.

SANTAS CASAS

Motta also included in the proposal special conditions for the payment of debts from Santas Casas and other charities in the health sector.

Organizations will be able to settle their debts with the Federal Revenue and the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury.

The proposal covers tax and non-tax debts, which expired until April 30, 2022. The program offers the possibility to pay debts in up to 120 monthly installments.

“We cannot imagine Brazil without the services and work of Santas Casas Brasil around the world, assisting people in hospitals. With this, we can promote the strengthening of the Unified Health System and give these institutions the opportunity to refinance their debts, have their certificates and maintain the services that are so important to our population.“, he said.