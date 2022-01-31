Hard to believe seeing what it has become Corentin Tolisso (Tararé, France)3-8-1994), but the powerful midfielder of the bayern and the French team started in a town near lyons destroying the children of the Olympic with a hat-trick, because he started his career as a striker. That performance made the lyons will sign you immediately and in the Academy of the prestigious Lyon entity was where he began to mold himself as a midfielder.

Lyon quickly did business with him, in the purest style classroomswith a transfer to bayern of 41 million euros and that completed an unusual closing of the circle. As soon as he signed for the Bavarian giant, Tolisso himself unearthed a childhood photo of himself in which he posed…in a Bayern shirt. A curious hobby for a French footballer of Togolese origin, although in 2017 Tolisso himself rejected the offer of the coach of Togo because I wanted to play with Francewith which he would win a year later the Russia World Cup. That childhood closeness to Bayern had two French names: Bixente Lizarazu and Willy Sagnol.

Without being a very scoring midfielder, the goal he scored last October against Athletic in 4-0 at the Allianz, a surface-to-air missile from thirty meters so fine-tuned that it entered through the side net of oblak.

One of the big unknowns that always hangs over Tolisso’s career is his durability over a full year. With a history of operations on both knees, despite his power and perhaps because of that, he has been a footballer prone to physical problems. Last season, without going any further, he missed 23 games with three muscle injuries and a partial rupture of a tendon. This lack of continuity has affected the confidence of the coaches in him in Munich. Only once has he managed to participate in at least 40 games with Bayern and it was in his first year there, in 2017-18. Another fact, in four and a half years in the Bundesliga I have barely seen her in 66 games of the German championship. A wonder at half gas.