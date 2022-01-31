Semiconductor companies had their best year of sales ever in 2021 and industry executives expect total revenue to double in less than a decade to over $ 1 trillion. In short, the demand for chips has never been higher, and the gains are huge. But this is not the same view of the car companies, which on the contrary have lost a lot of time in their production due to the lack of material to assemble the vehicles.

The pandemic has accelerated the trend towards digitization: we can think, for example, of companies that broadcast movies and video games in streaming (on the rise) and of people who have to buy computers to carry out distance learning and video calls for business meetings. Cars are also more connected, as are all household appliances. Industry struggles to satisfy appetite for its products caused a supply crisis that prompted governments to take an interest in chip manufacturing, unlocking subsidies and initiating a historic wave of investment. In an industry known for having rapid boom and recession cycles, it has triggered a rush to expansion never seen before, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Global chip sales increased 25% in 2021 from a year earlier, reaching a record $ 583.5 billionHowever, factories that work around the clock have not been able to keep up with demand. The prolonged shortage is expected to increase the semiconductor industry’s revenue by 9% this year, exceeding the average growth rate. Intel and Samsung have also anticipated further business improvements.

Customers from the automotive world have welcomed the investment plans of leading chip companies to manage orders: waiting lists are getting longer. “There is an insane number of chip factories under construction, which is fantastic,” said Elon Musk, Tesla CEO. It is assumed that automakers like Volkswagen, which produce far more vehicles, are even more ready to welcome an increase in chips.