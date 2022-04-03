Deportes Tolima reached 29 points in the Betplay League, after its away win, 0-2, with Pereira, with two goals from striker Luis Miranda.

The team led by Hernán Torres settled the match in the first half and then dedicated himself to processing it, which gave him results with a mixed payroll.

Goals and tranquility

Miranda scored at minute 13 and 24 of the initial part, with which the Ibaguer team put the three points in their pocket and dedicated themselves to counterattacking.

Tolima continued to show defensive solidity and a great proposal in attack, and at 28, he tried again. Álvaro Meléndez came down the right wing and scared Castaño with a violent shot.

Pereira tried to shake himself off and reached the visiting goal, but the Ecuadorian goalkeeper serving Tolima, Alexánder Domínguez, was vital to prevent the fall of his porch, when the local approached him.



In the second half Deportivo Pereira gained more prominence and was close to discount. An expulsion in the visitor was decisive for the balance to tip in their favor.

About 65 minutes, Tolima lost the papers with the expulsion of Gustavo Adrián Ramírez. Double warning after an airy complaint to referee Wilmar Roldán.

