BAccording to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has a highly questionable political affinity with Russia. “For Steinmeier, the relationship with Russia was and remains something fundamental, even sacred, no matter what happens. The war of aggression doesn’t play a major role either,” Melnyk told the Tagesspiegel on Sunday.

Germany continues to have too many self-interests in relation to Russia, such as dependence on gas, oil and coal. Steinmeier’s actions as head of the chancellery and later as foreign minister are also to blame, Melnyk told the newspaper. “Steinmeier has been creating a spider web of contacts with Russia for decades. A lot of people are involved in this who are now in charge of traffic lights,” he said, naming Jens Plötner, foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), and State Secretary in the Federal Foreign Office, Andreas Michaelis. There were also many important ambassadors. “It all makes a difference,” said Melnyk.

“Sensitivity is a foreign word for Steinmeier”

With a view to a Ukraine solidarity concert by the Federal President that he boycotted, at which Russian musicians were also supposed to perform, Melnyk said: “In my view, the concert was a clear signal to Moscow, maybe even to show Putin: I’m holding the fort here .” Steinmeier knows how sensitive the topic is. “Sensitivity is a foreign word for Steinmeier, at least in relation to Ukraine.”

When asked about the fact that Steinmeier, in his speech on re-election as Federal President, settled accounts with Putin like never before, Melnyk said he didn’t buy that. “He has no relation to us Ukrainians. Steinmeier doesn’t know “what to do with us”.

Against the background of planned arms deliveries to Ukraine, the ambassador also criticized Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). He was recently “surprised” to learn from the media about a federal government list of possible arms deliveries worth 308 million euros. However, the Federal Ministry of Defense did not inform the Ukrainian side about this list, it was handed over by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens).







“Communication could be much better,” said Melnyk. According to the ambassador, the list includes weapons from German manufacturers that the army does not need as a priority. In addition, there is no concrete commitment as to the extent to which these purchases will be financed by the government. “So this figure of 308 million euros is just a fake,” said Melnyk.