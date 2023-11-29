Deportes Tolima is still packed. He reached his eighth consecutive victory, the best streak in his entire history, and his fourth in the semifinal home runs. The 0-2 victory against Deportivo Cali left them on the verge of reaching the final.

The match was intense, with emotions on both sides, but it ended very marked by the decisions of the referee, Carlos Ortega, and the VAR, headed by Never Manjarrés.

In the first stage, neither the center back nor his assistants, outside and inside the field, considered a clear handball by Bolivian Luis Fernando Haquín as a penalty.

🧐 Possible criminal action in favor of Deportes Tolima. Luis Haquín has his arm in an unnatural position and prevents him from passing the ball. In my opinion it was a punishable and criminal hand in favor of Tolima. Carlos Ortega did not consider it that way, and the VAR Never Manjarrés did not intervene. pic.twitter.com/Jvb12TgXtG — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 30, 2023

Starting the second half, Facundo Boné hit Fabri Castro in the middle of the field. Despite the point of contact, the referee did not consider that the play was for expulsion and the video arbitration supported his decision.

❌ That Cali boy’s leg moved horribly. By “luck” they finished it, he scraped it, but I saw excessive force (red). Another reviewable play, but also clear to sanction on the field. Carlos Ortega barely marked the infraction without disciplinary punishment. pic.twitter.com/mBss8wQ8EH — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 30, 2023

This is how Tolima’s victory was built

Boné himself ended up scoring Tolima’s first goal, 24 minutes into the second half, after a rude error by Germán Mera, who lost a ball leaving his field. Diego Herazo recovered the ball and left the Uruguayan in front of the goal.

Later, Ortega sent off Aldaír Gutiérrez for a strong tackle on Boné, but the VAR appeared to reverse the decision.

🙌 THE VAR APPEARED! Never Manjarrés was present at minute 79 in Palmaseca. Ortega had sent off Aldair Gutiérrez for a strong tackle but where the defender took the opponent with his knee. The foul was on Yeison Guzmán. It was more yellow action. pic.twitter.com/paXTtGXGsx — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 30, 2023

Cali was able to tie the game when Mera scored with a header after a throw-in. However, the center back, with the help of the VAR, annulled the action due to an alleged offside by Teófilo Gutiérrez.

What Cali could not do, Tolima did achieve in the 90th minute, when Brayan Gil took advantage of a clearance from Yeison Guzmán to make the final 0-2.

“Very happy for the victory, for how it happened. It was a very difficult match, Cali had its options, we knew how to withstand those attacks, we had the chances and we were able to score a goal in the first half,” said Juan Páblo Nieto, one of the figures from Tolima, to Win Sports.

With 12 points in the table, Tolima was on the edge of the classification. He is five ahead of Junior and if he beats Águilas Doradas on Saturday, he will be a finalist.

