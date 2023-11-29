USA, farewell to Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger. He supported the bombing of Cambodia and Pinochet’s coup in Chile

Henry Kissinger he died, he was 100 years old. He leaves one of the most important figures in the political history of the United States. Weight exponent of Republican Partywas national security advisor And Secretary of State from 1969 to 1977, during Richard’s presidencies Nixon and Gerald Ford. In September 2022 he gave Mario Draghi the “Statesman of the Year” award. At 100 years old he traveled to China to meet Xi-Jinping in his last act of public life in July 2023. Kissinger was the protagonist of American foreign policy also for his methods considered unscrupulous, which did not exclude invasions of foreign governments and politicians. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for negotiating an end to the war in Vietnam. He supported the bombing of Cambodia and the military coup of Augustus Pinochet in Chile.

Read also: “Report? Inaccuracies on the Messina Bridge”, but those who criticize are linked to WeBuild

Read also: “Ties between the Ferruzzi group and Riina, but the Palermo prosecutor’s office covered everything up”

Among his latest commitments the meeting in Washington with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last July. Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born in Fürth in Bavaria to a Jewish family in 1923. He left Germany in 1938 following the anti-Semitic persecutions of the Nazis and landed first in London and then in New York. Here Heinz called himself Henry e he enlisted in 1943 along with his brother in the US Army. Subsequently he acquired the US citizenship. The meeting with Nelson Rockefeller he projected it into politics: it became advisor to Eisenhower, Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. Her first book, “Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy,” became a best seller. After the president’s assassination he became Richard’s secretary of state Nixon.

Subscribe to the newsletter

