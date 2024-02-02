According to a report by Tokyo Sports, translated into English by VGC, the Japanese celebrities have received the advice of their agents to avoid mentioning Palworld in public or on social media, so as not to suffer any kind of criticism from The Pokémon Company.
“We have told our talent not to mention Palworld on social media or in public,” the source said. “This was done out of consideration for the Pokémon side as an agency. This decision has been made in consideration of future potential collaborations“.
It therefore seems that everything originates directly from the Japanese agencies, as a preventive move, not so much from a request from The Pokémon Company.
What The Pokémon Company said about Palworld
In January, The Pokémon Company broke its silence on Palworld and said it was investigating for verify the violation of its intellectual property rights.
“We have not granted any permission to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game,” he said. “We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe intellectual property rights relating to Pokémon.”
“We will continue to guard and cultivate every single Pokémon and its world, and we will work to unite the world through Pokémon in the future.”
In the meantime, we wondered whether Palworld is legal or not and explained what could happen.
