According to a report by Tokyo Sports, translated into English by VGC, the Japanese celebrities have received the advice of their agents to avoid mentioning Palworld in public or on social media, so as not to suffer any kind of criticism from The Pokémon Company.

“We have told our talent not to mention Palworld on social media or in public,” the source said. “This was done out of consideration for the Pokémon side as an agency. This decision has been made in consideration of future potential collaborations“.

It therefore seems that everything originates directly from the Japanese agencies, as a preventive move, not so much from a request from The Pokémon Company.