season 3 of 'Tokyo Revengers' It would be very close to reaching its end. This fact amazed all fans of the story, since the anime is crossing the Tenjiku Arc. This part of the manga, written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, had a total of 64 chapters and, in the adaptation, it would only have 13 episodes. However, although many think that this season will have 2 parts, the truth is that nothing official was announced about it. Therefore, barring any last-minute surprises, the third installment of the anime would be about to end.

If you don't want to miss anything from the final stretch of the season 3 of the anime, we invite you to follow this note, where we will tell you all the details you should know prior to the premiere of chapter 12 and how you can watch it.

When does episode 12 of 'Tokyo Revengers', season 3, come out?

Episode 12 of season 3 of 'Tokyo Revengers' will premiere on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This installment of the anime, directed by Koichi Hatsumi and produced by Liden Films, will have 13 episodes, like the second season. This change arose after the launch of its first installment, which had a total of 24 chapters.

What time does 'Tokyo Revengers' season 3, episode 12 premiere?

The new episode of 'Tokyo Revengers', season 3, It will be launched in Peru starting at 1 pm on the previously indicated date. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we will leave you a list with their respective premiere times:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 3.00 pm

3.00 pm Spain: 5.00 pm

Where to watch season 3 of 'Tokyo Revengers'?

season 3 of 'Tokyo Revengers'an anime that made its official premiere in 2021, can be seen exclusively through the platform Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in Spain. However, its distribution is somewhat confusing, since the third installment as such does not appear in said service, but rather the chapters were added to season 2. For this reason, it is translated to chapter 12 of season 3 as the chapter 25 of the second part.

Unfortunately, in these services, the first season of the series is not available, which can be seen in full in the catalog of Crunchyroll.

Season 3 of 'Tokyo Revengers' is one of the most watched among anime fans. Photo: Liden Films

How to watch 'Tokyo Revengers' ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to see 'Tokyo Revengers', completely ONLINE and FREE, you will have to wait a few days after its official premiere has taken place, because only then will it be available on various pages such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. However, since these are platforms dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, It is advisable to enter them with caution and at your own risk..