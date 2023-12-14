Sullivan's statements came after a meeting in Tel Aviv with Israeli officials about the escalation in Gaza, as he is scheduled to meet today with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank.

A member of the Knesset had stated that the Israeli government was seeking to use diplomatic channels to pressure the removal of fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah group from the border to avoid the outbreak of war there, but an official close to Hezbollah said that these ideas were “unrealistic.”

Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said that Israel intends to end Hezbollah’s presence on the border with Israel.

He added to Reuters, “This is a goal, I think, that we are trying to achieve at this stage through diplomatic channels,” indicating that the alternative may be another war.

He continued, “We appeal to every country, whether it is the United States, France, or the Arab countries, anyone who can in some way influence the situation and has some influence in Lebanon.”

A senior Lebanese official told Reuters that American and French officials visited Beirut to discuss ideas for providing security assurances to Israel based on reducing Hezbollah's role on the border. He did not disclose the timing of the visits.

Sullivan, Abbas, and post-Hamas Gaza

Sullivan is scheduled to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah after his meeting with Israeli officials, during which he discussed steps to transform the Israeli attacks on Gaza into less intense operations focusing on high-value targets, but he stated that it would be “irresponsible” to give specific time frames for such actions. This change.

A senior official, who declined to be identified, said that Sullivan will discuss “ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen the Palestinian Authority” and hold “extremist” settlers accountable for acts of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Sullivan said on Thursday that the West Bank and Gaza Strip need to link their governance under a reformed Palestinian Authority.

The official said that US-trained Palestinian security forces had performed “very well” in preventing violence incited by Hamas in the West Bank after the October 7 attack, and that there were a number of individuals who could form “some kind of nucleus” for a future force in the months following. Israeli military campaign.

The official continued, “This is something we are discussing with the Palestinians, with the Israelis, and with regional partners… This is one idea among many.”

The official explained that Biden remains strongly committed to the two-state solution, but that cannot happen as long as Hamas remains the dominant force in Gaza.

He said, “The Palestinian Authority will ultimately look to have a role there, and this is something we are talking about with them,” adding that Washington is working to ensure its preparedness “for every possible emergency.”

Sullivan declined to go into details or provide a timetable, but he described the conversation as constructive and said there was a “large degree of convergence” on strategic goals and necessary steps.

The White House said Sullivan's talks in the region also focused on resuming a temporary humanitarian truce in the fighting to allow for the release of more hostages being held in Gaza.