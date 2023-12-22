Victor Entertainment announced that the action RPG Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission will arrive in Japan in the month of February 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android as a free-to-play title with microtransactions. It is already possible to pre-register on the respective digital stores.

As previously announced, Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission will allow players to relive the events of the main story, in which the protagonist repeatedly jumps through time to avoid the worst possible future. The streets of Shibuya and the 3D characters have been reproduced faithfully and in high quality, while the main story is brought to life by an impressive voice cast. Let's see some images below.

Source: Victor Entertainment Street Gematsu