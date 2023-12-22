The head of the Ukrainian administration of Kherson Mrochko reported explosions in the city

Several explosions occurred in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian city administration Roman Mrochko in Telegram.

“Explosions can be heard in the central part of Kherson,” he wrote, calling on city residents not to be in open spaces and to go to shelters.

Earlier, the head of the Nikolaev Regional Military Administration (OMA) Vitaly Kim reported that an infrastructure facility in the region caught fire as a result of a missile attack.

Also in the Odessa region, a granary was damaged, which led to a fire.