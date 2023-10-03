Bryansk Governor Bogomaz: Ukrainian Armed Forces fired cluster munitions at Klimovo

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region using cluster munitions. This was announced by the Governor of the Russian region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram-channel.

“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Damage to several residential buildings and outbuildings was recorded,” the governor wrote.

According to him, in the region at the site of the shelling, an examination of the territories is still ongoing, and employees of operational and emergency services are working there.

In August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired cluster munitions from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the village of Urazovo, Valuysky urban district, Belgorod region. Four people were injured – three men and one woman, all received shrapnel wounds. Ammunition hit private residential properties and the territory of a store.