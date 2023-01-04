tokyo ghoul is the work of Sui Ishida, stars Ken Kaneki, a young man who is infected by a ghoul —demon monster— and then is inhabited by her. The story takes place in a world full of monsters that fight each other while devouring humans. And, although the last anime came out in 2018, this time its author revitalizes the work through a special illustration.

Sui Ishida is the author and illustrator of tokyo ghoul, whose protagonist is Ken Kaneki. His manga began to be serialized by Weekly Young Jump in 2011 and its first anime adaptation debuted in 2014 by Studio Pierrot.

tokyo ghoul It was so popular that it got other anime seasons in 2015 and 2018. Plus a couple of live action movies and a video game. And while each project was well received, there’s no news of a sequel. or special of the original manga work.

Tokyo Ghoul: This is what Ken Kaneki looks like

the mangaka of tokyo ghoul returned to life Ken Kaneki, its protagonist, with an illustration of light strokes and published it on his official Twitter account, we can see it below:

Not everything ended for tokyo ghoul, we can still see Ken Kaneki in a poetic way, although it is not within the narrative of the dark world of history.

Source: Studio Pierrot

What’s after the ghouls?

Choujin X is the new work of Sui Ishida that began to be published in 2021 through Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump and in Weekly Young Jump. He has currently achieved collect 33 chapters —some are made up of several parts. You can read it for free through MangaPlus. No word on an anime adaptation yet.

The story follows Tokio and Azuma who are very close friends., although Azuma stands out much more than Tokyo. However, one tragic day they are attacked by a choujin—a mutant—so Azuma can come out of the shadows. The problem is that he will become a choujin and will have to bear the difficulties that this entails. He will hide from his family and will have to justify his absences from school in a world that becomes more and more mysterious.

