The director of the Vatican press office gave some news on the pope’s funeral to be held on Thursday.

Thursday morning at 9.30 in St. Peter’s Square there will be the funeral of the pope emeritus Benedict XVI. The Mass will be presided over by Pope francesco who will deliver the homily. It will be a novelty in the history of the Catholic Church because it has never happened before that a pope celebrated the funeral of his predecessor.

The spokesman of the Vatican Matthew Bruni announced some details of Thursday. She revealed that during the ceremony the Gospel of the good thief will be read, which is among the most loved and read texts in funeral liturgies because it offers consolation to those who lose a loved one and to whom she has been linked by affection.

The coffin of the pope emeritus, who died on the morning of December 31, will be closed on Wednesday afternoon with a special ceremony. Inside will be placed several things. The medals minted during the pontificate of Benedict XVI and the palliums, the liturgical vestments used in the Catholic Church, consisting of a strip of white wool wrapped around the shoulders that retrace Ratzinger’s story, will be placed.

But that is not all. “The deed will also be placed in the coffin, a written text describing the Pontificate which is placed in a metal cylinder” – revealed the director of the Vatican press office.

The cypress coffin with the remains of Benedict XVI will leave St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday 5 January shortly after 8.50. Mass will begin at 9.30 in the presence of thousands of faithful and various prominent personalities from various nations.

At the end of the celebration, the remains will be buried in the Vatican grottoes exactly in the tomb where Pope John Paul II was buried, who now rests inside St. Peter’s Basilica after his beatification in 2011.

“At the burial – explained the Vatican spokesman again – a ribbon is ritually placed around the cypress coffin with the seals of the Papal Household, the Office of Liturgical Celebrations and the Vatican Chapter of St. Peter’s”.

The coffin will then be placed in a zinc one and again in a wooden chest. The burial in the Vatican caves will take place privately.