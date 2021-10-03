The fifth season of My hero academia came to an end leaving good times for fans. Among them the battle between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. During this he especially highlighted Himiko Toga, who had to fight for his life.

It was precisely during said combat that his Quirk evolved. Now it is not only replicating the appearance of a person, but also the abilities they have. It was a very opportune moment.

Himiko Toga harnessed the power of Ochako Uraraka

Toga she was living a difficult time due to being outnumbered by her enemies. So he replicated the appearance of Ochako Uraraka because of the blood that he drew long ago.

Thanks to the power of gravity control of this heroine she floated her rivals and then slammed them with tremendous force against the ground. Many of them died instantly or were seriously injured. He acted with great cruelty.

The fact is that when he did, part of his appearance was ‘hybrid’. One part of her face reminded of herself and the other of Ochako. That gave him a gruesome and terrible look in My hero academia.

The smile that adorned his face reflected his disturbed personality. But who was seen, at least in part, was the friend and companion of Deku on the UA Academy It is something that fans of the series will never be able to forget.

A ‘dual’ cosplay that really scares a bit

A cosplayer, Aarav0z, wanted to reflect with his cosplay the appearance of Himiko Toga when he ‘borrowed’ the appearance of Ochako Uraraka. It is for the same reason that half of his face reflects each of them.

The fact is that when that happened Toga I was already very hurt. Part of his face was bloody. So the above is reflected in the makeup she has. Regarding hair, half represents each of these girls.

He also took into account the colors of his eyes, which are different. But as regards the suit, he preferred to keep as a base the one he uses Toga. However, it is not the one he used in that battle of My hero academia.

A jacket of a similar color would have suited him very well to recreate it. Perhaps it is the only detail that this one lacked cosplay, but it does not ruin the work done. It’s a good interpretation on the part of Aarav0z.

