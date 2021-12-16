Finally Francesco Chiofalo has decided to break the silence on Polpetta, the dwarf pig that he had given to his partner Antonella Fiordelisi last Christmas. The puppy had not been seen for some time on the profile of the man who, thus, admitted that the little one is very ill.

“You can’t imagine how much it can weigh on me to face this discourse but it is right that you know because over time you are there fond of Meatballs how I am fond of it “.

he said in these hours Francesco Chiofalo, breaking the silence on once and for all Meatball, the dwarf pig he adopted last year.

The animal has been with him for a long time and, in fact, often appeared in his stories; for some time, however, there has been no trace of the baby pig and so i worried fans I wondered what it is success. Despite the pain, Francesco decided to explain the truth.

Francesco Chiofalo desperate: Meatball is sick

“It hurts me to break this news because I know that many people will be sorry to hear it as obviously I am sorry … Meatball, my pig, unfortunately he is ill and very serious“

Chiofalo said in these hours, revealing that he had found his pig some time ago passed out with his muzzle on the plate he was eating.

Now Meatball is no longer able to either to walk nor a move your eyes, she cannot eat and needs to be fed.

“When I saw her I did not believe it, it seemed like a bad dream “

the man added, explaining that Meatball had a stroke. Chiofalo then continued the confession with shining eyes, saying that he had always been aware of the fact that these animals are subject to circulatory and heart problems but never thought it could happen to her.

“IS unrecognizable, it gets worse by the day and I don’t know how much it can to survive in these conditions”

he explained, worried and rather sad. Chiofalo has also posted the video of the moment in which he found the baby but, if you are susceptible, it is better avoid looking at it. Hoping that Polpetta will recover, we can only say that we are close to the former face of Temptation Island, which at this moment is suffering very much.

