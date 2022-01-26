Tod’s, in 2021 consolidated turnover of 883.8 million, up 38.7% compared to a year ago

Strong growth of the shoe brand Roger Vivierthe consolidation of the Asian marketas well as investments in support of the digital tow the revenues of the family-controlled fashion group Of the valley to 884 millionup 38.7% compared to 2020. Tod’s thus almost entirely recovers the levels recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic. Only in the fourth quarter, the turnover of 261.2 millioncame back as a surprise above the levels of 2019 for 9,6%.

”The 2021 closes with positive sales results and exceeded our expectations at the beginning of the year. The group’s revenues returned to levels close to pre-Covid levels, driven by the acceleration of TOD’S in the second half of the year and by the strong growth of Roger Vivier”, declared the president and CEO of the Italian luxury group in a statement, Diego Della Valle.

” Sales, he continues Of the valleyrecorded a progressive improvement and in the fourth quarter they were up significantly compared to the same period of 2019. Geographically, the gradual recovery in Western markets was added to the excellent results recorded by our brands in ChinaIt is in the continent of Asia in generalwith a trend that reflects the gradual improvement of market conditions, but above all confirms the great appreciation of customers for the quality and creativity of our collections ”.

The preliminary sales figures for the 2021 financial year, approved by the Board of Directors ” will allow the group to return to positive operating results already in financial year 2021”, Della Valle observes, underlining that ” the significant increase in investments to support digital development has given important results in all areas of business “with i revenues of the e-commerce channel “in triple-digit growthcompared to 2019 “.

“The first indications we receive from the new SS 22 collections currently in stores are very positive and make us look with optimism to 2022without prejudice to the possibility of a possible change in current market conditions due to the pandemic “, concludes the president and CEO of Tod’s.

Meanwhile a Piazza Affariby mid-morning, the stocks boasted one of the best performances in the market, scoring a increase of 7.6% and settling at € 43.28. To shock the fashion sectoralready in the spotlight not only for the current Parisian fashion shows, but waiting for the numbers that tomorrow will publish the colossus Lvmh, the largest in the industry.