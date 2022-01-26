We arrive at January 26, which means that there is one day less to end a winter window where clubs and footballers must make decisions. Strengthen certain demarcations, go out in search of minutes, decide their future in the short and medium term…
The winter market will come to an end in five days in the Premier League and Serie A, while there is just one week left for the same to happen in LaLiga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.
The Soton he is willing to pay close to 30 million euros for the Albanian striker, according to Fabrizio Romano. He is on loan without a purchase option from Chelsea, who have him in the long term. This offer is greater than the most expensive signing in the club’s history: Danny Ings in 2019 (25.1M paid to Liverpool).
The German left back of Atalanta Bergamo is the priority for the rest of the winter market for the neroazzurri, according to Fabrizio Romano. After starting to negotiate with the Bergamascos, the Italian journalist assures that there will be a new meeting between clubs with an offer of 22 million more variables on the table. The current contract expires in the summer of 2023.
The Brazilian pivot of Olympique Lyonnais has a contract until 2024 and an offer from Newcastle United, who would be willing to pay 40 million for him, according to Fabrizio Romano. It should be noted that in the past summer market he received the interest of Arsenal and Juventus. In the next few days he will communicate with the Ligue 1 club.
The Moroccan and Dutch pivot and the London club have approached positions, with Antonio Conte expressly wanting it, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist assures that the footballer only wants to leave for the team lilywhite and that the offer to Fiorentina will be a loan with a purchase option.
As is the case with many clubs, conditioned in their economy by the impact of COVID-19, to give entry you have to offer exits beforehand. This is what happens with the French and Congolese midfielder, without weight for Antonio Conte and pending a possible loan to Paris Saint Germain.
The Dutch midfielder seems headed to pack his bags for South London and put himself under the command of the club led by Patrick Vieira. According to Fabrizio Romano, the possible assignment takes advantage of that of Valencia and in no case would include a purchase option, given that Ralf Rangnick wants him if he continues as coach next year at Manchester United.
The old lady will undertake an operation in which, if certain variables are met, there could be talk of 75 million euros for the Serbian striker. It would be the fifth largest operation in the history of the club behind Arthur Melo (76M), Matthijs De Ligt (85.5M), Gonzalo Higuaín (90M) and Cristiano Ronaldo (117M).
The Brazilian striker will land in Florence to cover the gap of the aforementioned, according to Fabrizio Romano. He has a contract with FC Basel until June 2023 and the operation will be closed for around 16 million euros, becoming the fourth most expensive sale of the Swiss team after Mohamed Salah (16.5M), Mohamed Elyounoussi (18M), Manuel Akanji ( 21’5M) and Breel Embolo (26’5M).
The Seville team has finally declined Newcastle United’s offer of 30 million plus variables for the Brazilian defender, according to Fabrizio Romano. Despite the fact that he had already reached an agreement with the club at the contractual level, the Andalusian refusal finally forces him to stay, at least, until the summer.
The Argentine left-back would have sent him to Ajax Amsterdam, which is facing the opportunity of a lifetime, and would continue to insist that they let him land at the Camp Nou. He will turn 30 in August and has a contract until June 2023. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch club wants to tie up the substitute before letting him leave.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Vlahovic #Diego #Carlos #Tagliafico
