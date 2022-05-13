Mexico.- This day, a dry line will persist in the north of the country and maintain interaction with a low pressure channel that will extend over the interior of the Mexican Republic, with the subtropical jet stream and with the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Mexico, generating showers and heavy punctual rains with gusts of wind in the north and northeast of the national territory, probability of whirlwinds and/or tornadoes in areas of Coahuila, in addition to rainy isolated in the west and east of the country.

A second low pressure channel in southeastern Mexico, associated with the influx of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, will cause rain punctual strong in Chiapas and showers in Oaxaca.

On the other hand, an anticyclonic system in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere over the Pacific coast will maintain a hot to very hot afternoon environment with temperatures above 35°C in most of the Mexican Republic.

Precipitation forecast for today May 13, 2022:

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Durango and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Zacatecas and Oaxaca.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero and Veracruz.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and hail fall of different sizes.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 13, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: mountain areas of Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Frosts: Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 13, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Michoacán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Morelos, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (north and southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Wind forecast for today May 13, 2022: