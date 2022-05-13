Leeds, team that trained the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa until he was dismissed at the end of February due to poor results, remains in relegation zone positions in the Premier League.

Bielsa is on vacation, for now he is analyzing several proposals, but he has not decided on any, although there is already talk that he has one that caught his attention.

The offers

the DT, Apparently, he wants to return to England, and there are clubs that have him in their sights, such as Burnley, who fights with Leeds for those relegation places.

It is not the only team that wants it, it is more, the name of Bielsa has sounded to take charge of several national teams, such as Bolivia, Chile and even Colombiabut nothing concrete.

In Mexico they also want it, well, at least there is talk that America and Chivas they had the Argentine strategist in the folder, but he would have declined both offers.

The Spanish have also asked. It was known that Valencia was interested against Bielsa, but the project does not convince.

